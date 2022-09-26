SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,263 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. 426,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

