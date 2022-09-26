SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lifted by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. 96,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,410. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

