SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Reduced by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,569 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 139,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,900. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.