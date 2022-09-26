SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 314,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,295. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.