SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned approximately 4.03% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,495,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of XTL traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.72. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $103.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.