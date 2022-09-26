Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $4,279,041.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $4,279,041.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,728.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.09. 20,064,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.