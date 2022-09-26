Spin Master Corp. (TOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master stock opened at C$43.00 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.91.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total value of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,859.63. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.