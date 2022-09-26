Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. 1,124,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

