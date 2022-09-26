Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.14. 1,034,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

