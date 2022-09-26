Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $46.68. 357,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

