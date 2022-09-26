Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 234,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

