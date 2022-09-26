Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
SCHY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 234,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.46.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.