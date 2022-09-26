Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.26

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 18800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 649,795 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

