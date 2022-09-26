Stacks (STX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $440.50 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $440.50 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,159,835 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stacks is www.stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

