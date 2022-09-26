Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.03

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $699.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $114,031.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $114,031.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,030 shares of company stock valued at $850,789 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.