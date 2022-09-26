Standard Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $89,943.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. The official website for Standard Protocol is standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

