Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.20. 146,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304,607. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

