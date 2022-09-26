STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading Down 11% This Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $7,123.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 11% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,802,051 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
