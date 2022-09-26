Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.63 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $100.15 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,863.39 or 0.99999961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00060018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005672 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00065183 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.