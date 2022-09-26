Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.33. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Stem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

