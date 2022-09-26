Stephens Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 5.4 %

TAST opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading

