Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.89. 88,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,228. The company has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

