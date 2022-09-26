Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $167,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,523,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.72. 7,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

