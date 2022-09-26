Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 340 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

