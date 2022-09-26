Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

