Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,730. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

