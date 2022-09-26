StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

