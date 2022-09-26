StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.47.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.