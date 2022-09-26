StockNews.com Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

