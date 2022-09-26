Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,117 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.41. 43,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.87 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

