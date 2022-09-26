Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 77.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $719,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $285,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of UMAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.66. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,147. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

