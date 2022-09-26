Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,062 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 571,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,677. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
