Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 212,318 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

