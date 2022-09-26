Strix Group (LON:KETL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

