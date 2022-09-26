Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.54

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 30383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Featured Stories

