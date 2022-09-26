Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 140 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $313.23. 21,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.22. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

