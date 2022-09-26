Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 480 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Raymond James cut their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Stock Down 3.9 %

YETI traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.