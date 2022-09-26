Suncoast Equity Management Has $600,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 367,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,127. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

