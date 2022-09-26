Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 50 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $79,207,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,380. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

