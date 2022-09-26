Supreme Finance (HYPE) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Supreme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Supreme Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $12,345.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

