Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 13,479 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.21% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $26.34. 45,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

