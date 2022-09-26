Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

