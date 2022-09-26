Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,228. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.