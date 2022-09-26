Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.