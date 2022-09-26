Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $635,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FALN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 17,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,589. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

