Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.06 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.05 and a 200-day moving average of $402.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

