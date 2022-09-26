Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 116 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $463.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.00 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.57. The company has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

