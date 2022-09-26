Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 3.9 %

ACGL stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

