Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYF. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,275,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

