Tadpole Finance Price Reaches $1.61 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00008419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

