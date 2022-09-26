Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.3% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $378.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

